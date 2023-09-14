Survive and advance. That's what the Memphis Tigers did tonight. In a night where Memphis struggled, they found a way to hang on to a 28-24 win over Navy at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in front of 25,551 fans.

The Tigers got off to a strong start with a 13 play, 90 yard drive that was capped off with a Blake Watson 7 yard touchdown run to take a early 7-0 lead.

Then the Tigers had 3 of the next 4 drives that resulted in 3 and outs. In that time, Navy scored twice to take a 14-7 lead.

Memphis went into halftime tied after the Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan found Roc Taylor in the corner of the end zone for a 7 yard touchdown pass.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the 3rd quarter and entered the 4th quarter tied at 21.



Memphis took a 28-21 lead on a 3 yard Seth Henigan touchdown run. Navy would make it 28-24 on a 36 yard field goal.



The Memphis fans held their breath late in the 4th as Memphis had to hold on when Navy was threatening to score but the Tiger defense held Navy to 5 yards on a 4th and 6 from the Memphis 15 yard line. The Tigers were tested and won.



Memphis improves to 3-0 and 1-0 in conference play. They will now prepare for Missouri next week.

