Memphis didn't start off strong. In fact, it was downright poor. Boise St stormed out to a 17-0 lead before Memphis decided to start playing the game for real. The Tigers struggled in their first four possessions with 3 punts and a turnover on downs.

Memphis started to get serious and replied with 28 straight points to take a 28-17 lead with 11:16 left to play.



Boise St got back into the game when Maddux Madsen found Ashton Jeanty for a 15 yard touchdown. Boise St went for 2 and converted to pull within 3, 28-25.



Memphis extended with 2:16 left to play when Blake Watson scored from 1 yard out to make it 35-25.

Boise St got it back to a 3 point game when Madsen threw another touchdown to Jeanty. Memphis' lead was now 35-32.



Boise St tried and failed the onside kick and Memphis ran out the clock.



Memphis has a bye next week and will host Tulane on October 13th.

