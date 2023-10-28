The Memphis Tigers are bowl eligible for the 10th straight year as they beat North Texas 45-42 this afternoon. The win moved Memphis to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

The Tigers completely dominated the first half. Memphis running back Blake Watson scored on a 64 yard run to get the Tigers on the board and then followed it up with 65 yard run and the Tigers were up 14-0.



The Tigers went into the half with a 31-10 lead. They held a 379-222 total yards advantage.

Then the 2nd half kicked off and the Tigers were not the same team.



North Texas flipped the script and scored 11 straight points in the 3rd quarter to bring the score to 31-21 Memphis. They didn't stop there. After a Brandon Thomas 1 yard touchdown run Memphis held a 38-21 lead but North Texas then dominated with 3 straight touchdowns to take a 42-38 lead with 47 seconds left.



Memphis didn't fold. The Tigers drove down the field and scored on a Seth Henigan to Joe Scates 36 yard touchdown with 12 seconds left.



The Tigers survive and advance to next week when they host South Florida.

