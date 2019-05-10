Last week Memphis was sitting at the 10th spot in the Rivals 2019 recruiting rankings. A few days later, they moved up to 7th when the latest ratings were updated. That update had James Wiseman move from 3rd in the nation to #1.



Memphis got a big commitment from 4-star shooting guard Lester Quinones today and that pushed Memphis into the top spot in the 2019 rankings.



The #1 status didn't last long.



Kentucky got a commitment from 4-star Johnny Juzang a few hours after Quinones committed to Memphis. That made the Wildcats jump the Tigers for the top spot in the 2019 recruiting rankings.



Memphis has a chance to reclaim the top spot if the can land 5-star power forward Precious Achiuwa. Memphis is leading in the FutureCast for him with 44%. Some analysts have pegged Kansas as of late but if the Tigers can reel him in then they would regain the top spot.

Here's some other players the Tigers are still recruiting

