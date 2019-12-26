Dallas, Texas:

The Memphis Tigers once again find themselves with their back against the wall as they prepare for the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. With the news coming out on Christmas day that Joey Magnifico will miss his final game as a Memphis Tigers due to an infection in his knee. Fans across the 901 started to ask, can Memphis once again overcome adversity?

Following the AAC Championship game, Memphis started to receive crushing blows to their team. From Mike Norvell leaving the program to take the Head Coaching job at Florida State to a senior being let go from the team, and finally, Joey Magnifico announcing via his twitter that he would miss the Cotton Bowl. All of these hurdles have come over the last three weeks.

Much like the city of Memphis, the Tigers have grown accustomed to being the underdog and having to play with a chip on their shoulder. As the Tigers suit up on Saturday, they will do so as a seven-point underdog to Penn State, and without Magnifico and, Coach Norvell it's easy to see the reasoning behind this.

With all of that to take into consideration, if there's one thing that's for certain about this team, they don't quit. This team represents the blue-collar work ethic of their city. Coaches may have changed, injuries have happened, but this is still the same Memphis football team that the 901 has fallen in love with. This team is ready for the big stage, and no matter the outcome will leave everything on the field for the 901.

Memphis and Penn State will kick off Saturday at 11:00 central from AT&T Stadium.