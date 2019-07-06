Memphis, Tennessee:

The 901 will be the place to be in the month of July with two massive events on the calendar fans across Memphis will be in for a treat. As we all know the month of July is hot, long, and boring. All of that is about to change starting with a basketball tournament and ending with a World Golf Championship.

Coming the weekend of July 19th- 21st The Basketball Tournament will come your way at the Elma Rose Field House on the campus of the University of Memphis. Tiger fans will have Bluff City Tigers to cheer on as the team is entirely made up of former Memphis players. Bluff City will open there regional as a two seed playing Team Everyday. If you need a Basketball fix before the Tigers head to the Bahamas this is for you.

The Basketball Tournament is a single elimination tournament with the winner of the entire 64 team tournament winning two million dollars. The Tournament is for those of us who are basketball-crazed and need a hold us over until the Bahamas.

Next up for the city of Memphis in the last part of the month of July, will be the WGC- St. Jude Invitational. Unlike years past, the St. Jude Invitational will now be a World Golf Championship and will welcome in the top 50 golfers in the world. This will be the first year of many for the World Golf Championships making their home in the 901, the new format is bound to excite even the novice of golf fans.

The World Golf Championships will get underway July 24th and run through the 28th. From the worlds, number one in Brooks Koepka to Dustin Johnson and many more to be named this Tournament is bound to bring a certain level of excitement never seen before in Memphis.

If you're still needing something to do be sure to check out a 901 FC game at AutoZone Park. 901 FC will have a total of four home matches in the month of July. Including three out of the four being on a Saturday.

Last but not least if that still isn't enough for your Sports taste buds then head on down to AutoZone Park to cheer on the Memphis Redbirds. The Redbirds have several great ticket options and a great time is always had by all.

The month of July is bound to be an exciting and memorable month for Sports fans across the 901 so sit back and be proud of being of a Memphian. This city is on the upswing and deserves every bit of credit it's about to receive from across the country.