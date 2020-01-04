Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers will welcome Georgia to the FedEx Forum on Saturday to close out a four-game home stint. Memphis comes into the game riding the high of a ten-game winning streak, including two wins over regional SEC rivals.

Memphis will face a 9-3 Georgia team coached by Tom Crean. The Bulldogs' best win of the season came in the fashion of an 82-78 win over arch-rival Georgia Tech. Georgia comes into the game with Memphis, 1-0 against the AAC after an 87-85 win over SMU in Athens.

The Bulldogs are led by talented freshmen Anthony Edwards who comes into the game with Memphis averaging 18.8 points per game.

On paper, the Tigers who are led by a group of hungry freshmen should have the advantage over Georgia. Led by a Lester Quinones and Precious Achiuwa, Memphis will look to push that winning streak to 11 as the Tigers prepare for a conference road trip.

Saturday's matchup with Georgia will be the third all-time meeting between the two schools with series tied at a game apiece. The last meeting came back in the 1996-1997 season with the Bulldogs coming out on top 70-68.

The first game of that road trip will be on Thursday night as the Tigers travel to Kansas to take on the Shockers of Wichita State.