The University of Memphis announced today that Memphis Madness will be held at the FedEx Forum on Thursday, October 3rd.

The event will feature Penny Hardaway and Melissa McFerrin along with their teams. Fans can expect live music on the plaza as well as the spirit squad, Pouncer, and The Mighty Sound of the South.

The Madness will start at 5pm where fans can enjoy the music and get autographs from former players.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the on-court program will start at 7 p.m.

Fans can start buying tickets on Monday Sept. 9th.

Ticket prices will be tiered based on seating location with Plaza seats at $20, Club seats at $10 and all Terrace level seats at $5. There is a limit of six seats per purchase.

Fans can buy the tickets by going to www.GoTigersGoTix.com, or by calling 901.678.2331