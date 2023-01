Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield has found his new offensive line coach. Frank Bonner has reported that Memphis will hire former Auburn assistant Will Friend to replace Jim Bridge.

Friend, a native to Philadelphia (MS), was Auburn's Co-Offensive Coordinator as well as their offensive line coach. Before Auburn, he was at Tennessee and, prior to that, was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Colorado State. Before Colorado State, Friend was the offensive line coach at Georgia.