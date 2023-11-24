The Memphis Tigers beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in the semi-final round of the Battle for Atlantis by a score of 84-79. The Tigers improved to 5-0 on the season, and improve to 2-0 vs SEC opponents. With this win, Memphis continue to build their resume for the AP poll and for March.

This was another close battle for the Tigers, back-to-back single digit wins. The largest lead Memphis held was 10, and 5 for Arkansas. Only three players for the Tigers scored in double-digits, Jaykwon Walton-11, Nick Jourdain-12 , and David Jones-36. Jones continued his hot-hand from the Michigan game and brought the Tigers to victory.

The first half of the game was back-and-forth; neither team could pull away. With 11:21 remaining in the half, they were tied 15-15. The following plays, Jahvon Quinerly traded baskets with Arkansas. Nick Jourdain, who shot 100% vs the Razorbacks, made his first three at the 4:09 mark to bring the score to 32-30 Memphis.

The remaining minutes of the quarter once again belonged to David Jones. He scored 10 of his 17 first-half points in the last three minutes. His three-point shot to beat the buzzer put the Tigers up 42-37 going into half.



In the second half, the Tigers managed to secure the lead the whole time. The last time Arkansas led in the game was at the 1:09 mark when the score was 37-36. Joudain came to life in the second half as well. He scored 9 points and blocked 2 shots. With 14:27 to go, Jourdain made his second three to extend the lead to 54-48.

For the next 10 minutes of the quarter, Memphis held onto this margin, they never let Arkansas close the gap. With 4:54 remaining, Jones made two free throws to extend the lead to 10. This was the biggest advantage of the game for the Tigers.

The Razorbacks then went on a 9-3 run spanning 3:47. Led by star guard Khalif Battle, Arkansas cut the margin to 4 with 1:07 remaining. A similar scenario the Tigers faced in the previous day's game vs Michigan.

Free throw shooting has been a slight problem for the Tigers this season. But, when it matters most, Memphis makes its shots. In the last 28 seconds, Memphis went a perfect 6-6 from the line. Guard Jahylon Young, forward David Jones, and guard Jaykwon Walton sunk a set of foul shots each to put the game away, 84-79.

The Tigers ended the night shooting 49.1% from the field, and 33.3% from beyond-the-arc. Memphis came into the game making 65% of their free-throws, this game they shot 80%, a much needed improvement. Memphis blocked 7 shots on the night, and forced 10 steals. Not only did they force those turnovers, they capitalized and punished Arkansas, they scored 27 points off of them. Jones has showed himself to be the anchor for the Tigers. Scoring 36 on 10-14 shooting. He also had 5 steals--- more than the Razorbacks team total.

To finish off their run in the Battle for Atlantis, the Tigers will square off against Villanova today at 3:30. The victor will win the in-season-tournament, and the two will battle at the Imperial arena. In coach Hardaway's third game back, Memphis finds themselves competing for the title of champion of Atlantis.