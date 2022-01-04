Memphis OC Kevin Johns accepts same position at Duke
Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield will be looking for a new offensive coordinator. Per multiple sources, Memphis offensive coordinator Kevin Johns will be headed to Duke for the same position.
