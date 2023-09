The Tigers held the Wildcats to 91 total yards. It was the first time the Memphis defense held an opponent under 100 yards for a game since the 63-0 win over SMU in 2015.

The Memphis Tigers roared into the 2023 season with a convincing 56-14 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis started the scoring on a Blake Watson 2-yd touchdown run on the Tigers first possession. Watson ended the nigh with 10 carries for 75 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Seth Henigan went 27 of 36 for 334 yards and 2 touchdowns. Henigan did have 2 interceptions and one of them went for a pick 6.



Sutton Smith had 115 yards rushing was the first Memphis running back to top 100 yards since Brandon Thomas had 191 against Arkansas State in 2021.

Demeer Blankumsee led the Tigers with 6 catches for 98 yards and 1 touchdown. Roc Taylor also had 6 catches for 78 yards.

Next week Memphis travels to Arkansas State who lost 73-0 at Oklahoma today.