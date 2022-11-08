TigerSportsReport

The Tigers came to Vanderbilt ready for a test. Safe to say, they passed the test.

Memorial Gymnasium is an interesting place to play. There is no air conditioning which led to some players such as Alex Lomax battling with cramps. Lomax said the last time he played in a gym with no A/C was early in high school. Vanderbilt’s arena also has benches at the end of the baseline as opposed to being on the sideline. That forces coaches to make a difficult decision about when and how to talk to the team. The Tigers shook all of that off and picked up a road win to start the regular season off strong.

Offense

Memphis placed three players in double figures led by DeAndre Williams with 17 points and 5 rebounds. Alex Lomax added a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists. Memphis also got 16 points and 6 assist from SMU transfer Kendrick Davis. After the game, Coach Hardaway revealed that Davis has suffered “several severe ankle sprains” over the last few weeks. Despite that, Davis was as good offensively as advertised. Davis playing on the ball and being able to score should help Alex Lomax do what he does best- facilitate the game and do all the little things that don’t make it to the stat sheet. It’s clear that Memphis’ front court is the strength of the team as a healthy Malcolm Dandridge provided a spark with 9 points and 6 rebounds. Malco’s spark on offense in the 1st half was a glimpse of fans saw in the NCAA tournament against Gonzaga. The Tigers will need him to continue his improvement to help alleviate some of the pressure on the rest of the front court.

Defense

From start to finish the Tigers were aggressive on the defensive end frustrating the Vanderbilt offense- particularly in the first half. The Tigers contained the Commodores leading returning scorer Josh Wright holding him to 7 points. At the break, Vanderbilt shot just 30% going 9 of 30 including 2-14 from the three-point line. The Tigers let up on the defensive end in the second half with the Commodores going 14-26 (53%) and 10-16 (62.5%) from behind the three-point line. Memphis forced 13 Vanderbilt turnovers. As the schedule gets more difficult, Memphis will have to learn how to be more consistent on the defensive end. As great as the first half was, in the second half Vanderbilt was able to have a lot more success.

Final Thoughts

During the last press conference Senior Alex Lomax stated that the Tigers are still soul searching for an identity as a team. After Monday’s road win its becoming clear that their identity will be being aggressive on defense and playing unselfish basketball on the offensive end. Penny Hardaway has started the month of November on a positive note. First it was securing the commitments of Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor and David Tubek. Picking up a big road win in a tough environment continues the momentum.

What's Next