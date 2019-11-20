Despite carrying a five-point lead to the break, the Tigers struggled to pull away from Little Rock.

The Memphis Tigers overcame a very sloppy first half to defeat Little Rock and to improve to 4-1 on the season. The Tigers were held scoreless until the 14:32 mark in the first half when DJ Jeffries slammed it home to end the Trojan run.

The Tigers were able to pull away at the final media timeout of the second half when Memphis was able to extend the lead to 64-54 with 2:22 to play in the game. Memphis was able to close the deal for a 68-58 victory over Little Rock.

Little Rock managed to hang around long enough to make Tiger fans uncomfortable. What led to this was a combination of freshmen being freshmen and having the news about James Wiseman break just three and a half hours before tip-off.

DJ Jeffries and Precious Achiuwa both had monster games in the win over Little Rock. Precious led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds. DJ Jeffries with 15 points.

The Tigers were without James Wiseman, who is now serving a 12 game suspension following the NCAA ruling on Wednesday afternoon. Wiseman is expected to return to the court on January 12th when the Tigers travel to USF. The first home game for James Wiseman will be on January 16th when the Cincinnati Bearcats come to town.

Memphis will return to action on Saturday morning when the Ole Miss Rebels come to town. The Tigers and Rebels will tip-off at high noon from the FedEx Forum.