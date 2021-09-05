 Memphis Tigers football defense grades
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-05 10:02:48 -0500') }} football

Memphis PFF Defense Player Grades for the Nicholls game

Bryan Moss
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants us the access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools. After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out.

We will only show the players with a minimum of 10 snaps

. *= Starter

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor


Season Defensive Grades 78.6

This was their best team defensive grade since the SFA game (80.5 grade) last year in week 12.

To see all the grades CLICK HERE (Premium)

