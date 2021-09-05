Memphis PFF Defense Player Grades for the Nicholls game
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants us the access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools. After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out.
We will only show the players with a minimum of 10 snaps
. *= Starter
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
Season Defensive Grades 78.6
This was their best team defensive grade since the SFA game (80.5 grade) last year in week 12.
