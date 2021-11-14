Memphis PFF grades from the ECU game
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants us the access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools. After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. We will only show the players with a minimum of 10 snaps.
*= Starter
PFF Player Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
Season Offensive Grade 75.4
The Tigers offense overall PFF grade went up a little from 74.4 to 75.4
Season Defensive Grades 82.1
The Tigers overall defensive grade went up a from 80.9 to 82.1.
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|PFF Grade
|
Dylan Parham*
|
OL
|
55
|
73.3
|
Rodrigues Clark*
|
RB
|
24
|
70.7
|
Seth Henigan*
|
QB
|
55
|
70.4
|
Evan Fields*
|
OL
|
55
|
70.2
|
Eddie Lewis*
|
WR
|
46
|
69.7
|
Asa Martin
|
RB
|
22
|
69.1
|
Jonah Gambill*
|
OL
|
55
|
67.7
|
Matt Dale*
|
OL
|
55
|
63.8
|
Sean Dykes*
|
TE
|
54
|
63.5
|
Jacob Likes*
|
OL
|
55
|
62.2
|
Calvin Austin III
|
WR
|
27
|
61.7
|
Javon Ivory*
|
WR
|
48
|
52.8
|
Gabriel Rogers*
|
WR
|
20
|
44.6
|Player
|Position
|Sanps
|PFF Grades
|
Thomas Pickens*
|
LB
|
56
|
80.8
|
CamRon Jackson
|
DL
|
33
|
74.5
|
Quindell Johnson*
|
SS
|
104
|
73.3
|
Jaylon Allen*
|
LB
|
96
|
71
|
Zy Brockington
|
DL
|
21
|
69.6
|
Tyrez Lindsey*
|
SS
|
104
|
69
|
Jacobi Francis*
|
CB
|
80
|
68.5
|
Wardalis Ducksworth*
|
DL
|
69
|
67.9
|
Xavier Cullens
|
LB
|
48
|
67.7
|
Rodney Owens*
|
S
|
104
|
65.1
|
JJ Russell*
|
LB
|
104
|
64.2
|
John Tate IV*
|
DL
|
86
|
61.4
|
Greg Rubin*
|
CB
|
57
|
60.8
|
Morris Joseph*
|
DL
|
82
|
60.5
|
Cincir Evans
|
LB
|
14
|
60.1
|
Sylvonta Oliver
|
CB
|
71
|
57.1
|
Maurice White
|
DL
|
14
|
55.1