{{ timeAgo('2021-11-14 10:36:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Memphis PFF grades from the ECU game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants us the access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools. After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. We will only show the players with a minimum of 10 snaps.

*= Starter

PFF Player Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor

Season Offensive Grade 75.4

The Tigers offense overall PFF grade went up a little from 74.4 to 75.4

Season Defensive Grades 82.1

The Tigers overall defensive grade went up a from 80.9 to 82.1.

Memphis vs ECU (© Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Offensive Grades
Player Position Snaps PFF Grade

Dylan Parham*

OL

55

73.3

Rodrigues Clark*

RB

24

70.7

Seth Henigan*

QB

55

70.4

Evan Fields*

OL

55

70.2

Eddie Lewis*

WR

46

69.7

Asa Martin

RB

22

69.1

Jonah Gambill*

OL

55

67.7

Matt Dale*

OL

55

63.8

Sean Dykes*

TE

54

63.5

Jacob Likes*

OL

55

62.2

Calvin Austin III

WR

27

61.7

Javon Ivory*

WR

48

52.8

Gabriel Rogers*

WR

20

44.6
Defensive Grades
Player Position Sanps PFF Grades

Thomas Pickens*

LB

56

80.8

CamRon Jackson

DL

33

74.5

Quindell Johnson*

SS

104

73.3

Jaylon Allen*

LB

96

71

Zy Brockington

DL

21

69.6

Tyrez Lindsey*

SS

104

69

Jacobi Francis*

CB

80

68.5

Wardalis Ducksworth*

DL

69

67.9

Xavier Cullens

LB

48

67.7

Rodney Owens*

S

104

65.1

JJ Russell*

LB

104

64.2

John Tate IV*

DL

86

61.4

Greg Rubin*

CB

57

60.8

Morris Joseph*

DL

82

60.5

Cincir Evans

LB

14

60.1

Sylvonta Oliver

CB

71

57.1

Maurice White

DL

14

55.1
