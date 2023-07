The American Conference released their pre-season Media Poll and Memphis is picked to finish 4th after receiving 362 points and 1 first place vote.

Last year the Tigers were picked 5th and ended up 8th. They were picked 5th in 2021 and finished 7th.

The last time Memphis had a first place vote before this year was in 2020. They were picked to finish 3rd and received 2 first place votes. The finished 3rd that year too.