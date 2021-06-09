Memphis picks up a commitment from Andrew Lane

The Memphis Tigers pick up their 4th commitment of the 2022 class when Lawrenceville (GA) Archer Tight End Andrew Lane made his commitment known via social media.

Lane, 6-foot-5 230 lbs., took an official visit to Memphis this past weekend and loved it.

"Loved it. Coaches were awesome and the facilities were great."

His favorite part?

"The atmosphere was amazing and all the coaches really showed me the team's values," Lane told TigerSportsReport.