Memphis picks up a commitment from Andrew Lane
The Memphis Tigers pick up their 4th commitment of the 2022 class when Lawrenceville (GA) Archer Tight End Andrew Lane made his commitment known via social media.
Lane, 6-foot-5 230 lbs., took an official visit to Memphis this past weekend and loved it.
"Loved it. Coaches were awesome and the facilities were great."
His favorite part?
"The atmosphere was amazing and all the coaches really showed me the team's values," Lane told TigerSportsReport.
Coach Bridge is his main recruiter and Lane built a quick bond with him.
“He is a great guy, I thought he was extremely nice to me and cared about me as a person even before I met him. After my visit I can say with confidence he is an incredible coach and cares for his players greatly.”
Now that he’s committed to Memphis, is he going to take any other visits?
“I don’t have any more visits lined up and I’m whole heartedly commited to the university of Memphis.”