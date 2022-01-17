Memphis picks up Duke DT Gary Smith

Smith, 6-foot-2 320 lbs., recorded 33 tackles, 1 sack, and 2.5 tackles for loss this past season. The Shelbyville native was a 3-star prospect out of high school with offers from Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

Ryan Silverfield and the Memphis Tigers received big news as Duke defensive tackle Gary Smith will be transferring to Memphis.

After announcing his decision to transfer from Duke, Gary Smith picked up offers from UCLA, Liberty, East Carolina, Tulane, Minnesota, Western Kentucky, Marshall, Alcorn State, TCU and Virginia Tech before deciding on Memphis.



Memphis has racked up this off-season in the transfer portal with the additions of Northern Illinois running back Jay Ducker, Florida State offensive lineman Ira Henry, Iowa State wide receiver Joseph Scates, and Syracuse Linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku.



