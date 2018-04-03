Some of those in attendance were Offensive coordinators from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions. Receiver coaches from the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants also attended.

Memphis' all-time leading receiver Anthony Miller didn't participate in the on field drills at the NFL Combine so this was Miller's chance to shine.

"I believe I performed how I thought I would. Overall, it was a good day for not only me but the rest of the guys," Miller said



Miller had a vertical jump of 39 inches and ran the 40-yard dash between 4.46 and 4.52. Miller wasn't able to finish the drill due to cramps but the scouts saw enough to know what type of player Miller will be.

Scouts liked Miller's hands but route running was a concern.

Some of the teams that were impressed with Miller were Pittsburgh and Carolina. Carolina met with Miller and quarterback Riley Ferguson.Carolina will bring Miller in for a private visit later in the month.



Pittsburgh also liked what they saw from Genard Avery. Scouts love Avery's pass rushing ability. The concern is pass coverage, especially in man.



Ferguson looked sharp throwing and his pro day outing was better than the combine.

"I heard a lot of positive things. Everyone has said they were impressed with what they saw," Ferguson said.



Earlier in the week Ferguson met with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. After the Pro Day he flew to Kansas City to meet with them and will meet with Carolina again on Friday.

Draft projections-

Miller- 2nd to 4th round

Ferguson- 5th to 7th round



Avery- 3rd to 5th round

