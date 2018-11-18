Memphis' Pro Football Focus Defensive Grades for the SMU game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the SMU game
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grades
|Stars
|
Joseph Dorceus
|
37
|
79.5
|
O'Bryan Goodson
|
56
|
70.7
|
Jonathan Wilson
|
63
|
69.2
|
John Tate IV
|
30
|
65.7
|
Khalil Johnson
|
18
|
64.1
|
Emmanuel Cooper
|
52
|
63.1
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Austin Hall
|
92
|
72.8
|
Curtis Akins
|
62
|
72
|
Bryce Huff
|
67
|
67.5
|
Tim Hart
|
36
|
60.8
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
22
|
59.7
|
JJ Russell
|
48
|
59.3
|
Jackson Dillon
|
39
|
58.3
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
T.J. Carter
|
91
|
71
|
Jacobi Francis
|
22
|
70.4
|
Tito Windham
|
92
|
69.6
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Carlito Gonzalez
|
32
|
75.9
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
15
|
64.2
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
58
|
63.9
|
Josh Perry
|
80
|
57.8