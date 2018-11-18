Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 16:17:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Memphis' Pro Football Focus Defensive Grades for the SMU game

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the SMU game

Week 12 Defensive Grades- Defensive line
Player Snaps Defensive Grades Stars

Joseph Dorceus

37

79.5

O'Bryan Goodson

56

70.7

Jonathan Wilson

63

69.2

John Tate IV

30

65.7

Khalil Johnson

18

64.1

Emmanuel Cooper

52

63.1
BOLD= Starter
Week 12 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Austin Hall

92

72.8

Curtis Akins

62

72

Bryce Huff

67

67.5

Tim Hart

36

60.8

Nehemiah Augustus

22

59.7

JJ Russell

48

59.3

Jackson Dillon

39

58.3
BOLD= Starter
Week 12 Defensive Grades- Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

T.J. Carter

91

71

Jacobi Francis

22

70.4

Tito Windham

92

69.6
BOLD= Starter
Week 12 Defensive Grades- Safety
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Carlito Gonzalez

32

75.9

Sanchez Blake Jr.

15

64.2

Tyrez Lindsey

58

63.9

Josh Perry

80

57.8
BOLD= Starter
