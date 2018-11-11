Ticker
Memphis' Pro Football Focus Defensive Grades for the Tulsa game

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
The Memphis Tigers improved to 5-4 (2-3 in conference) with the 59-41 win at ECU.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the Tulsa game

Week 11 Offensive Grades- Defensive line
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Emmanuel Cooper- DT

32

80.4

Joseph Dorceus- DE

25

73.9

O'Bryan Goodson- NT

33

73.6

Jonathan Wilson- DE

36

72.3

Khalil Johnson- DE

21

67.9

Desmond Hawkins- NT

13

66.7

John Tate IV- NT

16

58.7

Chris Clark- DE

4

58.4

Keith Brigham- DT

13

54.6
BOLD= Starter
Week 11 Offensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Austin Hall

26

89.9

Tim Hart

29

69.2

Nehemiah Augustus

35

68.2

Xavier Cullens

17

67.9

Bryce Huff

37

67.9

Chandler Stump

13

62.9

JJ Russell

33

60.1

Tyler Garvey

1

59.8

Jackson Dillon

30

57.9

Curtis Akins

34

57.3

Cade Mashburn

19

52.3
BOLD= Starter
Week 11 Offensive Grades- Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Jacobi Francis

32

67.4

T.J. Carter

51

65.9

Tito Windham

49

65.5

Chris Claybrooks

17

64.9
BOLD= Starter
Week 11 Offensive Grades- Safety
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Tyrez Lindsey

48

67.1

Thomas Pickens

13

65.2

Sanchez Blake Jr.

19

58.2

Carlito Gonzalez

22

54.2

Josh Perry

48

54.1

Colton Cochran

4

50
BOLD= Starter
