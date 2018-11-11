Memphis' Pro Football Focus Defensive Grades for the Tulsa game
The Memphis Tigers improved to 5-4 (2-3 in conference) with the 59-41 win at ECU.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the Tulsa game
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Emmanuel Cooper- DT
|
32
|
80.4
|
Joseph Dorceus- DE
|
25
|
73.9
|
O'Bryan Goodson- NT
|
33
|
73.6
|
Jonathan Wilson- DE
|
36
|
72.3
|
Khalil Johnson- DE
|
21
|
67.9
|
Desmond Hawkins- NT
|
13
|
66.7
|
John Tate IV- NT
|
16
|
58.7
|
Chris Clark- DE
|
4
|
58.4
|
Keith Brigham- DT
|
13
|
54.6
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Austin Hall
|
26
|
89.9
|
Tim Hart
|
29
|
69.2
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
35
|
68.2
|
Xavier Cullens
|
17
|
67.9
|
Bryce Huff
|
37
|
67.9
|
Chandler Stump
|
13
|
62.9
|
JJ Russell
|
33
|
60.1
|
Tyler Garvey
|
1
|
59.8
|
Jackson Dillon
|
30
|
57.9
|
Curtis Akins
|
34
|
57.3
|
Cade Mashburn
|
19
|
52.3
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Jacobi Francis
|
32
|
67.4
|
T.J. Carter
|
51
|
65.9
|
Tito Windham
|
49
|
65.5
|
Chris Claybrooks
|
17
|
64.9
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
48
|
67.1
|
Thomas Pickens
|
13
|
65.2
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
19
|
58.2
|
Carlito Gonzalez
|
22
|
54.2
|
Josh Perry
|
48
|
54.1
|
Colton Cochran
|
4
|
50