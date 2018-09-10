Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 18:12:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Memphis' Pro Football Focus Defensive grades from Navy game

Kj6xlm9xperdvwhfeox1
Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher


TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Check out the defensive grades from the 22-21 loss to Navy

Week 2 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Defensive Grade Star Rating

Jonathan Wilson (DE)

74.7

Emmanuel Cooper (DT)

73.1

John Tate (NT)

67.6

O'Bryan Goodson (NT)

67.3

Khalil Johnson (DT)

66

Joseph Dorceus (DE)

65.8
Week 2 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Defensive Grade Star Rating

JJ Russell (WILL)

84.3

Curtis Akins (SAM)

82.1

Austin Hall (STAR)

66.7

Jackson Dillon (KAT)

66.1

Bryce Huff (KAT)

66

Keith Brown Jr. (WILL)

65.5

Tim Hart (SAM)

63.6

Jacoby Hill (KAT)

51.3
Week 2 Defensive Grades- Defensive Backs
Player Defensive Grade Star Rating

TJ Carter (CB)

69.9

Josh Pery (S)

67.7

Tyrez Lindsey (S)

65.7

Tito Windham (CB)

52.7
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}