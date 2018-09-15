Memphis' Pro Football Focus Defensive grades from the Georgia State game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Let's take a look at the Defensive grades from the Georgia State game
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
O'Bryan Goodson (NT)
|
74.3
|
John Tate (NT)
|
73
|
Joseph Dorceus (DE)
|
72.7
|
Braylon Brown (DT)
|
70.9
|
Keith Brigham (DT)
|
64.8
|
Jonathan Wilson (DE)
|
63.2
|
Khalil Johnson (DT)
|
59.2
|
Corteze Love (DE)
|
58.9
|Player
|Defensive Grades
|Stars
|
Bryce Huff
|
75.5
|
Xavier Cullens
|
75.2
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
69.6
|
Curtis Akins
|
69.5
|
JJ Russell
|
66.8
|
Hayden Farrari
|
65.4
|
Cade Mashburn
|
64.7
|
Tim Hart
|
62.9
|
Jackson Dillon
|
62
|
Austin Hall
|
60.6
|
Jacoby Hill
|
60
|
Keith Brown Jr
|
42.3
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Tito Windham (CB)
|
71.2
|
La'Andre Thomas (S)
|
66.2
|
Sanchez Blake (S)
|
65.7
|
Colton Cochran (S)
|
64.9
|
Tamaurice Smith (CB)
|
63.5
|
Jacobi Francis (CB)
|
63
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
62.4
|
Josh Perry (S)
|
58.6
|
Thomas Pickens (CB)
|
56
|
TJ Carter (CB)
|
55.6
