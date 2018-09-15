Ticker
Memphis' Pro Football Focus Defensive grades from the Georgia State game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Let's take a look at the Defensive grades from the Georgia State game

Week 3 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Defensive Grade Stars

O'Bryan Goodson (NT)

74.3

John Tate (NT)

73

Joseph Dorceus (DE)

72.7

Braylon Brown (DT)

70.9

Keith Brigham (DT)

64.8

Jonathan Wilson (DE)

63.2

Khalil Johnson (DT)

59.2

Corteze Love (DE)

58.9
Week 3 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Defensive Grades Stars

Bryce Huff

75.5

Xavier Cullens

75.2

Nehemiah Augustus

69.6

Curtis Akins

69.5

JJ Russell

66.8

Hayden Farrari

65.4

Cade Mashburn

64.7

Tim Hart

62.9

Jackson Dillon

62

Austin Hall

60.6

Jacoby Hill

60

Keith Brown Jr

42.3
Week 3 Defensive Grades- Defensive backs
Player Defensive Grade Stars

Tito Windham (CB)

71.2

La'Andre Thomas (S)

66.2

Sanchez Blake (S)

65.7

Colton Cochran (S)

64.9

Tamaurice Smith (CB)

63.5

Jacobi Francis (CB)

63

Tyrez Lindsey

62.4

Josh Perry (S)

58.6

Thomas Pickens (CB)

56

TJ Carter (CB)

55.6

