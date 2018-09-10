Memphis' Pro Football Focus Offensive grades from Navy game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Check out the offensive grades from the 22-21 loss to Navy
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Star Rating
|
Brady White
|
55.2
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Star Rating
|
Darrell Henderson
|
79.1
|
Kenny Gainwell
|
84.3
|
Tony Pollard
|
62.5
|
Patrick Taylor Jr.
|
52.4
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Star Rating
|
Roger Joseph (RT)
|
83.8
|
Trevon Tate (LT)
|
79.8
|
Drew Kyser (C)
|
66.3
|
Dylan Parham (LG)
|
63.1
|
Dustin Woodard (RG)
|
58.9
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Star Ratings
|
Antonio Gibson (WR)
|
81
|
Damonte Coxie (WR)
|
65.4
|
Joey Magnifico (TE)
|
63.6
|
Machane Slade (WR)
|
59.1
|
Kedarian Jones (WR)
|
55.6
|
Pop Williams (WR)
|
47.7
|
Sean Dykes (TE)
|
40.5
