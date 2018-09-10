Ticker
Memphis' Pro Football Focus Offensive grades from Navy game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
Publisher

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Check out the offensive grades from the 22-21 loss to Navy

Offense Week Two Grades- Quarterback
Player Offensive Grade Star Rating

Brady White

55.2
White was 15-of-25 for 145 yards and 1 interception.
Offense Week Two Grades- Running backs
Player Offensive Grade Star Rating

Darrell Henderson

79.1

Kenny Gainwell

84.3

Tony Pollard

62.5

Patrick Taylor Jr.

52.4
Pass blocking and run blocking play a part in the grades. That's one reason why Gainwell had a higher grade than Henderson.
Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
Offense Week Two Grades- Offensive Line
Player Offensive Grade Star Rating

Roger Joseph (RT)

83.8

Trevon Tate (LT)

79.8

Drew Kyser (C)

66.3

Dylan Parham (LG)

63.1

Dustin Woodard (RG)

58.9
Offense Week Two Grades- Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Player Offensive Grade Star Ratings

Antonio Gibson (WR)

81

Damonte Coxie (WR)

65.4

Joey Magnifico (TE)

63.6

Machane Slade (WR)

59.1

Kedarian Jones (WR)

55.6

Pop Williams (WR)

47.7

Sean Dykes (TE)

40.5

{{ article.author_name }}