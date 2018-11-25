Ticker
Memphis' Pro Football Focus Offensive Grades for the Houston game

The Memphis Tigers improved to 8-4 (5-3 in conference) with the 52-31 win against Houston.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Houston game

Week 13 Offensive Grades- Quarterback
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

95

54.2
Week 13 Offensive Grades- Running backs
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Patrick Taylor Jr.

36

79.8

Tony Pollard

53

73.4

Darrell Henderson

56

71.1
Week 13 Offensive Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Dustin Woodard- RG

95

87.4

Dylan Parham- LG

95

83.1

Drew Kyser- C

95

73.6

Roger Joseph- RT

95

71.3

Trevon Tate- LT

95

69.7
Week 13 Offensive Grades- Receivers
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Mechane Slade

26

67.4

Antonio Gibson

2

58.3

Damonte Coxie

88

55.4

Kedarian Jones

6

55.4

Sam Craft

15

52.8

Pop Williams

44

48.8
Week 13 Offensive Grades- Tight Ends
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Joey Magnifico

67

57.5

Tyce Daniel

4

56.7

Sean Dykes

64

50.9
