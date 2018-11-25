Memphis' Pro Football Focus Offensive Grades for the Houston game
The Memphis Tigers improved to 8-4 (5-3 in conference) with the 52-31 win against Houston.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Houston game
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
95
|
54.2
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Patrick Taylor Jr.
|
36
|
79.8
|
Tony Pollard
|
53
|
73.4
|
Darrell Henderson
|
56
|
71.1
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Dustin Woodard- RG
|
95
|
87.4
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
95
|
83.1
|
Drew Kyser- C
|
95
|
73.6
|
Roger Joseph- RT
|
95
|
71.3
|
Trevon Tate- LT
|
95
|
69.7
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Mechane Slade
|
26
|
67.4
|
Antonio Gibson
|
2
|
58.3
|
Damonte Coxie
|
88
|
55.4
|
Kedarian Jones
|
6
|
55.4
|
Sam Craft
|
15
|
52.8
|
Pop Williams
|
44
|
48.8
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Joey Magnifico
|
67
|
57.5
|
Tyce Daniel
|
4
|
56.7
|
Sean Dykes
|
64
|
50.9