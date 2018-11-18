Memphis' Pro Football Focus Offensive Grades for the SMU game
The Memphis Tigers improved to 7-4 (4-3 in conference) with the 28-18 win at SMU.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the SMU game
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
75
|
68.9
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Patrick Taylor Jr.
|
34
|
68
|
Darrell Henderson
|
38
|
60.8
|
Tony Pollard
|
33
|
52.4
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Trevon Tate- LT
|
75
|
71.3
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
75
|
64.4
|
Dustin Woodard- RG
|
75
|
62
|
Roger Joseph- RT
|
75
|
60.2
|
Drew Kyser- C
|
75
|
59.9
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Kedarian Jones
|
44
|
72.8
|
Damonte Coxie
|
31
|
69
|
Antonio Gibson
|
2
|
57.8
|
Sam Craft
|
5
|
54.6
|
Mechane Slade
|
23
|
54
|
Pop Williams
|
42
|
42.7
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Joey Magnifico
|
60
|
93.2
|
Sean Dykes
|
56
|
59.1