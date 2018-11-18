Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 15:40:50 -0600') }} football

Memphis' Pro Football Focus Offensive Grades for the SMU game

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
The Memphis Tigers improved to 7-4 (4-3 in conference) with the 28-18 win at SMU.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the SMU game

Week 12 Offensive Grades- Quarterback
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

75

68.9
BOLD= Starter
Week 12 Offensive Grades- Running backs
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Patrick Taylor Jr.

34

68

Darrell Henderson

38

60.8

Tony Pollard

33

52.4
Week 12 Offensive Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Trevon Tate- LT

75

71.3

Dylan Parham- LG

75

64.4

Dustin Woodard- RG

75

62

Roger Joseph- RT

75

60.2

Drew Kyser- C

75

59.9
Week 12 Offensive Grades- Receivers
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Kedarian Jones

44

72.8

Damonte Coxie

31

69

Antonio Gibson

2

57.8

Sam Craft

5

54.6

Mechane Slade

23

54

Pop Williams

42

42.7
Week 12 Offensive Grades- Tight Ends
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Joey Magnifico

60

93.2

Sean Dykes

56

59.1
