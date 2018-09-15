Memphis' Pro Football Focus Offensive grades from Georgia State game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Georgia State game
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
90.5
|
Brady McBride
|
63
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Darrell Henderson
|
84.5
|
Tony Pollard
|
74.9
|
Timothy Taylor
|
68.1
|
Marquavius Weaver
|
67
|
Patrick Taylor
|
64.6
|
Kenny Gainwell
|
63.3
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Roger Joseph (RT)
|
79.8
|
Obinna Eze (LT)
|
76.7
|
Drew Kyser (C)
|
76.4
|
Dustin Woodard (RG)
|
64.5
|
Trevon Tate (LT)
|
64.1
|
Manuel Orona-Lopez (LG)
|
63.5
|
Dylan Parham (LG)
|
63.3
|
Scottie Dill (RT)
|
58.7
|
Isaac Ellis (C)
|
53.7
|
Mikhail Hill (LG)
|
43.8
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Damonte Coxie (WR)
|
78.3
|
Machane Slade (WR)
|
75.3
|
Joey Manifico (TE)
|
72.2
|
Steven Enis (TE)
|
69.5
|
Tyce Daniel (TE)
|
67.6
|
Pop Williams (WR)
|
58.8
|
Sean Dykes (TE)
|
58.5
|
Tre'Veon Hamilton (WR)
|
58.4
|
Hunter Hill (WR)
|
58.1
|
Antonio Gibson (WR)
|
57.2
|
Kedarian Jones (WR)
|
56.8
|
Calvin Austin III (WR)
|
39.2
