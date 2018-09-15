Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 22:14:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Memphis' Pro Football Focus Offensive grades from Georgia State game

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Georgia State game

Wl7nkldir8lipie5u4ih
Justin Ford/USATSI
Week 3 Offense Grades- Quarterback
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

90.5

Brady McBride

63
Brady White had a great game going 19-of-26 for 269 yards and 5 touchdowns
Vjznf4duzwuq0dcxkhue
Justin Ford/USATSI
Week 3 Offense Grades- Running back
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Darrell Henderson

84.5

Tony Pollard

74.9

Timothy Taylor

68.1

Marquavius Weaver

67

Patrick Taylor

64.6

Kenny Gainwell

63.3
Darrell Henderson had a stellar night with 233 rushing yards on 14 carries and 2 TD's.
Week 3 Offense Grades- Offensive Line
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Roger Joseph (RT)

79.8

Obinna Eze (LT)

76.7

Drew Kyser (C)

76.4

Dustin Woodard (RG)

64.5

Trevon Tate (LT)

64.1

Manuel Orona-Lopez (LG)

63.5

Dylan Parham (LG)

63.3

Scottie Dill (RT)

58.7

Isaac Ellis (C)

53.7

Mikhail Hill (LG)

43.8
Hihknwwdanutxdfcbeoy
Justin Ford/USATSI
Week 3 Offense Grades- Receivers and Tight Ends
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Damonte Coxie (WR)

78.3

Machane Slade (WR)

75.3

Joey Manifico (TE)

72.2

Steven Enis (TE)

69.5

Tyce Daniel (TE)

67.6

Pop Williams (WR)

58.8

Sean Dykes (TE)

58.5

Tre'Veon Hamilton (WR)

58.4

Hunter Hill (WR)

58.1

Antonio Gibson (WR)

57.2

Kedarian Jones (WR)

56.8

Calvin Austin III (WR)

39.2


Do you agree with the grade? Give us your thoughts on the Tigers' Lair

