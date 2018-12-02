Ticker
Memphis' Pro Football Focus Offensive Grades from the AAC Championship game

The Memphis Tigers drop to 8-5 with the 56-41 loss to UCF in the AAC Championship game.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the AAC Championship game

Quarterback
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

76

54.9
Running back
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Darrell Henderson

37

68.1

Patrick Taylor Jr.

35

67.1

Tony Pollard

56

56.6
BOLD= Starter
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Trevon Tate- LT

76

71.1

Drew Kyser- C

76

68.5

Scottie Dill- RT

32

66.6

Dustin Woodard- RG

76

62.5

Dylan Parham- LG

76

61.5

Roger Joseph- RT

44

60
BOLD= Starter
Wide Receiver
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Mechane Slade

24

63.7

Kedarian Jones

2

57.8

Damonte Coxie

72

57.7

Sam Craft

4

55.4

Pop Williams

50

52.6
BOLD= Starter
Tight End
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Sean Dykes

42

72.1

Joey Magnifico

58

63.9
BOLD= Starter
