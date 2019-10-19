Brady White went off in the first half going 15 of 20 for 200 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Memphis responded with a 10 play 65 yard drive that was capped off with a 32 yard touchdown pass from Brady White to Kenneth Gainwell. Memphis took a 7-3 lead and never looked back.

Tulane got on the board first with a 41-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

The 5-1 Memphis Tigers needed a big bounce back after a deflating 30-28 loss to Temple last week. Bounce back they did. The Tigers scored a touchdown on every possession in the first half and Memphis took a 34-10 lead into the half.

Memphis didn't miss a beat in the second half. The Tigers opened the second half with a 29-yard field goal by Riley Patterson and Memphis took a 37-10 lead.



The Tiger defense forced Tulane to a 3 and out and Memphis went up 40-10 on a 34-yard field goal by Patterson.



The Tigers defense kept getting pressure on Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan all night and at the 4:25 mark in the 3rd quarter Quindell Johnson picked off McMillan and any hope for a Tulane comeback seemed to be over.



Memphis wasn't done scoring. Kenneth Gainwell made it 47-10 on a 27 yard touchdown catch.



Kenneth Gainwell became the first FBS player to have 100 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards since LaTech's Troy Edwards in 1997. He finished with 104 rushing yards and 203 receiving yards.

Tulane tried to get their way back into the game when McMillan found Darnell Mooney for a 32-yard touchdown to cut into the lead 47-17 but they wouldn't score again.



Memphis improves to 6-1 (2-1) on the year and still controls their own destiny to get to the AAC Championship game. All they have to do is keep winning. Next up is Tulsa at Tulsa next Saturday night.





