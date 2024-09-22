in other news
TSR POD- Tigers Tonight Navy Edition
We wrap up the Tigers 20-12 victory over Florida State. Then our friend of the program Mike James from The Mid Report
Comparing the starters: Memphis at Navy
Memphis looks to improve to 4-0 when they travel to Annapolis this Saturday at 11am on ESPN.
Memphis moves up to #23
The Memphis Tigers have moved up to #23 in this week's USAToday Coaches Poll.
Memphis Remaining Games & Win Odds
The Memphis Tigers are 3-0 after the 20-12 win over Florida State.
Initial PFF grades from the Memphis at FSU game
The Memphis Tigers remain undefeated as they top Florida State 20-12. Check out the PFF grades
in other news
TSR POD- Tigers Tonight Navy Edition
We wrap up the Tigers 20-12 victory over Florida State. Then our friend of the program Mike James from The Mid Report
Comparing the starters: Memphis at Navy
Memphis looks to improve to 4-0 when they travel to Annapolis this Saturday at 11am on ESPN.
Memphis moves up to #23
The Memphis Tigers have moved up to #23 in this week's USAToday Coaches Poll.
The Memphis Tigers dropped to 3-1 after a 56-44 defeat to Navy.
What are the odds for the rest of the season? What are the odds to win the conference? Let's take a look.