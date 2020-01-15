Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers will return home on Thursday night to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in a rivalry game as old as time.

Memphis comes into the game with the Bearcats looking to build off their 68-64 road win at USF. The Bearcats are looking to extend their winning streak to three games as they travel to the 901 to take on Memphis.

Memphis comes into the showdown with Cincinnati looking to snap a six-game losing streak in the series against the Bearcats. Thursday's matchup will be the 80th meeting between the two teams, with the last Memphis win coming back in the 2015-2016 season. The Bearcats hold the overall series advantage over Memphis with 46 wins and 33 losses.

Memphis and Cincinnati have a rich history of creating some of the most memorable moments in college basketball history throughout the years. For example, in the two games, last season was decided by a combined seven points.

The Bearcats come into Memphis led by Jarron Cumberland, who is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 assists per game. Cumberland dropped a combined 43 points against the Tigers last season.

Memphis will face a brand new look from the Bearcats after Coach Brannen took over the program in the offseason.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about what he expects from the Bearcats.

" Coach Cronin set a standard over the years," Hardaway said. "A hard-nosed, physical team that grinds you out and wins on defense and doesn't really worry about the offensive end.

"Coach Brannen is going to shoot a bunch of 3s with a defensive mentality. He is opening up the offense more for everybody."

Memphis and Cincinnati will tip-off, Thursday night at 6:00 central and, can be seen on ESPN.