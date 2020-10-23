TigerSportsReport - Memphis returns home to take on the Temple Owls

Head Coach Ryan Silverfield and his Memphis Tigers team will return home on Saturday morning to take on a scrappy Temple Owls team. The Tigers come into the game with Temple sky-high off of a win over UCF last Saturday at home. Memphis will also be seeking out revenge on Saturday when Temple comes to town. This is the same Temple team that controversially defeated the Tigers last season, and you can bet Brady White and the boys have not forgotten about that loss and will likely use it as motivation on Saturday.

Like last seasons game with Owls, expect for this game to be physical and won in the trenches. Here's what Head Coach Ryan Silverfield had to say about the physical nature of Temple.

"Temple is a physical team," said Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. "We know we're going to have to match and be even better than, their physicality. That's just what they are, they're Temple tough. It's the way they've been and the way they're wired. We're going to have to bring it every single play."

Expect for the Tigers to come out swinging early as they will look to deliver the first knockout punch of the afternoon. After last week having to battle the way, they had to do to come back and win. Temple is a team that the Tigers can't afford to get down early too. Temple is big, they're fast, and they have the athletes to give Memphis fits the longer they stay in the game.

For the Tigers, it all comes down to Brady White. If Brady White has another big game as he had against UCF, then the Tigers should be comfortably in the driver's seat heading into the 4th quarter. Such as in the UCF game, the Tigers also need to find a way to remain disciplined on both sides of the ball. Memphis can't afford any careless turnovers or late-game penalties.

Lastly, this team needs to rally together for one goal, this is the type of game that if Memphis plays their style of football, they'll win. It's that simple, it's Memphis vs. Errrbody.

Memphis and Temple will have the early kickoff at 11:00a and, the only way to watch it will be to subscribe to ESPN Plus.