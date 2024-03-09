Despite a 27-point performance from Nae'Qwan Tomlin, The Memphis Tigers could not get it done vs the Florida Atlantic Owls, 92-84. The Tigers finish the regular season 22-9.

While this was not the worst game the Tigers played, they made too many mistakes to capture a victory on the road. Rebounding was the biggest weakness in Memphis's game today.

They allowed 41 total rebounds and 16 offensive rebounds, and allowed 20 second-chance points, while only grabbing 34 of their own.

The Tiger's defense was also struggling to contain FAU shooters and stop drives to the paint. The Owls shot 11-28 from three and scored 46-points in the paint.

Memphis was not effectively communicating on screens and switches, allowing a number of open threes.

FAU was the more physical team in this matchup and took advantage of the weaknesses Memphis provided.

Memphis turned the ball over 11 times. The Tigers forced just 8 turnovers and only created 3 steals. Despite the defensive struggles, the Tigers shot 50% from three and 47% from the field.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin got going early as he made a paint-jumper to put the Tigers up 7-4. Minutes later, Jayden Hardaway hit a three to give the Tigers a 6-point lead, their biggest of the game.

FAU then answered with an 11-2 run that featured 5 straight layups and a free throw. This put the Owls up 28-24 with 5:54 to play.

As FAU continued to have whatever they wanted in the paint, David Jones knocked down a triple to bring it to 36-34. After sinking a deep two to beat the buzzer, FAU held a 41-35 lead going into halftime.

Jahvon Quinerly found himself in early foul trouble that affected his minutes played and made it harder for him to find his rhythm. Quinerly had no points in the first half and 4 turnovers.

After the Owls hit a three seconds into the 2nd half, Memphis went on a 7-2 run that cut the lead to 4. Tomlin made another triple on the following Tiger possession to make it a three-point game.

Once again, the Owls answered and went on a run of their own. They extended their lead from 3 to 12 in just 3 minutes and the score was suddenly 60-48 with 12:06 to go.

Jaykwon Walton made his second three of the game at 7:49 to make it a 10-point game. Unfortunately, the Owls hit a three of their own on the following possession.

Due to their defensive struggles Memphis could not string together a run significant enough to put themselves back into the game.

Inside the 4 minute mark, Memphis made their push for the game. Quinerly made a deep three that made the score 72-79. Shortly after, the guard made another three to bring the score to 77-83.

Time was not on the Tigers side and after a missed three, the Tigers were forced to foul the Owls and they did not miss, bringing the final score to 84-92.

Memphis's lack of rebounding and consistent defense made this game extremely difficult for them.

Their leading scorer was Tomlin with 27 and 7 rebounds. Jones was the second highest with 16-points and 8 rebounds.

The Tigers currently sit at 6th in the American conference, a half game behind the SMU and UAB. Memphis will need to win the AAC tournament if they want to compete in March Madness. The conference tournament begins Wednesday, March 13 and the championship game is Sunday March 17.



















