For the first time since 2015 against Ole Miss, the Memphis Tigers game against SMU will be a sellout.

Ashley HomeStore and Memphis donor George Johnson purchased the remaining tickets and fans can pick up a limit of two free tickets starting at noon today at the Hardaway Hall of Fame on main campus.

Memphis will be the place to be this Saturday with College GameDay in the morning and a national prime time game in the evening. It truly is a great time to be a Memphis fan.



