Memphis, Tennessee:





The Memphis Tigers are set to host the San Diego Toreros on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT. The Tigers are coming into the game with the Toreros as the three seed in the 2019 NIT tournament, this will also be the first trip back to the postseason for the Tigers since 2014.





When the Tigers and Toreros meet on Tuesday night at the FedEx Forum it will be the first meeting between the two teams. San Diego like the Tigers reached the semifinals of their conference tournament last week when the Toreros eventually lost to St. Mary’s in the WCC tournament.





Memphis and San Diego will be playing with a few experimental rules as the NIT gets underway on Tuesday. These include a wider free throw line, a deeper three-point line, and team fouls get reset at the 10-minute mark of each half.





A few other minor changes will take place including overtime, and fouls but Head Coach Penny Hardaway isn’t worried in the slightest.





Penny Hardaway had this to say about the rule changes:





"That's very cool, that's out of my (NBA) era," said Hardaway, former NBA All-Star with the Orlando Magic. "It won't change anything strategically at all. We play fast, we don't really want to hold the ball. "As long as the rules are the same for everybody, I'm OK with it, Hardaway said”





San Diego is a team who came on strong as of a late and reached the WCC Semifinals in Las Vegas.





Penny Hardaway had this to say about the game with the Toreros:





“They got to the final four of their conference tournament, they've got some athletes, and they've had back-to-back 20-plus win seasons," Hardaway said. "They play about seven strong and they are a pretty good team."

This will be an incredible opportunity for the Tigers to gain postseason experience, that experience will prove to be huge next season with guys like Tyler Harris and Alex Lomax. This will also give Jeremiah Martin the opportunity to show up for the Tiger fans across the city of Memphis.





Memphis and San Diego will tip-off at 7:00 and can only be seen on Watch ESPN or ESPN3.















