Memphis:





Entering their 106th season, the University of Memphis baseball team will kick the 2019 campaign season with the Indiana Hoosiers in a massive three-game series at Fed Ex Park. First pitch for Opening Day is set for Friday at 4 P.M.





Memphis and Indiana will be meeting for the third time in both program’s history. The Tigers won the last meeting with the Hoosiers 5-3 back in 2007 at Autozone Park. The Tigers and Hoosiers have split both previous matchups between the two.





Memphis will be led by nine seniors in 2019 with Kyle Ouellete and Cale Henneman leading the way for the Tigers in the infield.





The Tigers return four out of their top five hitters by average from last seasons team, including Henneman who led the squad with a 2.99 average last season and hit 3.77 in AAC play.





Senior Hunter Smith is the projected Opening Day starter for the Tigers. The left-handed pitcher senior pitcher led the Tigers with a team-best 3.08 ERA in 2018. Smith also recorded 63 strikeouts last season to add to already impressive 484 strikeouts posted by the team last season.





Memphis will have their hands full when the Hoosiers come to town this weekend, but if the Tigers can find a series win that would send a complete shockwave through the College Baseball world.



