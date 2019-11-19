Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers will play in their second of three straight home games on Wednesday night when the Tigers welcome Little Rock to the FedEx Forum.

Memphis will be coming into the game with Little Rock following a 102-56 beat down of Alcorn State.

The Tigers were led by a pair of freshmen in scoring, Lester Quinones and Precious Achiuwa. Quinones led the way for the Tigers with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Achiuwa followed suit with 20 points.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about the back-to-back impressive performances from Lester Quinones.

" When we recruited him, we saw that (aggressive, gritty) side of him, more than the shooting side," Hardaway said. "The grittiness, the toughness and being able to get a tough basket or rebound, taking charges, all the little things that help teams win."

Memphis will likely be without standout big man James Wiseman, for a second- straight game while the school awaits word on his eligibility from the NCAA.

Little Rock is led by a 5'7 point guard in Markquis Nowell, who is averaging 21 points per game.

Little Rock Head Coach had this to say about the matchup with the Tigers.

"We've got a big challenge on our hands Wednesday, no question," said head coach Darrell Walker "They're getting a lot of media attention for what Penny (Hardaway) has put together up there and will be one of the most talented teams we face. But our team is pretty battle-tested on the road at this point. We had the lead late in the game against them last year so I don't think our team will be too phased by the big stage. It should be an exciting game."

Little Rock was picked to finish 11th in the Sun Belt in the 2019-2020 preseason polls.

Memphis and Little Rock will tip-off at 7:00 central from the FedEx Forum in downtown Memphis. For those unable to attend on Wednesday night, can watch on ESPN3.com or the Watch ESPN app.