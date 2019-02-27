The Tigers who were picked 7 of 8 in the AAC preseason poll, spent the first three weeks of the season on the road, going from Miami/Ft. Myers, FL to Baton Rogue, LA playing in two different invitationals.



They went (5-4) in Florida, highlighted by an 11-9 win over Michigan St. They had a tough go in the second leg of the road trip in the LSU invitational going (0-4) over the weekend including two shutouts and being out scored 15-3 spanning the four games.



This dropped their overall record to (5-8).

Despite the team struggling to score runs, that hasn’t been the case for sophomore utility infielder Baylee Smith who was named AAC player of the week a week ago. She leads the team with a .441 batting average, 15 hits (9 for extra bases including an HR), 12 rbis , .853 slugging percentage and four stolen bases.

The pitching staff has been solid as well boasting a 3.08 team ERA led by sophomore Mariah Nichols. She has a .315 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched.



I’m sure head coach Natalie Poole and her squad are happy to be back in the friendly confines of the Tiger Softball Complex which is where they will play 19 of their next 20 games.



Tonight they’ll kick things off with their first home game of the season against (11-4) Mississippi St.



The Lady Bulldogs are receiving votes in the USA Today and USA Softball top 25 polls. Sophomore Mia Davidson is having a monster season for the Bulldogs sporting a .529 batting average with 18 hits, 9 HRs and 20 RBIs. Mississippi St. is batting .303 with 116 hits and 21 HRs as a team.



They have also pitched extremely well with an .205 team ERA. It’s a tall task for the Tigers but also an opportunity to net a nice win to open up the home portion of the schedule. What : Memphis/Mississippi St. Where : Tigers Softball Complex When : 6pm first pitch