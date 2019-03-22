The (15-13) Lady Tigers will open AAC play this evening against the (18-11) ECU Pirates at the Tiger Softball Complex. This will be the first of a three game series, with GM2 on Sat at 2pm and GM3 on Sun at 11am.

I asked head coach Natalie Poole about the importance of getting off to a good start in conference play. “It’s everything for us. ECU is doing fairly well as most of the teams in our conference are. We have the fourth ranked conference in the nation for a reason. We have to come out and be strong right away. It’s important that we try to sweep the series. If we don’t sweep, atleast win the series as it can become important at the end of the season for tie breaking purposes.”

The Tigers took a tough 5-2 loss to 14th ranked Oklahoma St. on Monday. Things started off well as Karli Perque retired the Cowgirls in order in the top of the 1st. Things went off the rails in the 2nd inning as Oklahoma St. scored three runs without registering a hit due to walks, wild pitches and passed balls. They end up plating three all reaching via walks. The Cowgirls added two more runs on three hits and a sacrifice in the top of the 4th. Baylee Smith reached on a fielding error and was picked up on Ashley Threatt’s third home run of the year scoring Memphis’ lone runs of the ball game.

Prior to that loss Memphis had picked up momentum netting their first top ten win in program history over 10th ranked Texas Tech following it up with wins over Maine and Murray St. They’ll look to start a new streak as they open conference play tonight.

Delaney Smith has really been swinging the bat well and setting the table in the leadoff spot for the Tigers. Team statistical leader Baylee Smith has been trying to get back into a rhythm at the plate after being out a short stint due to injury. She still leads the team with a .384 batting average and fifty percent of her hits have been for extra bases. Getting back to her early season dominance will go along ways in determining the fortunes of the team as they venture into a really important stretch.

ECU comes in as a team that can really put runs on the board as they’ve scored 164 as opposed to 112 for Memphis. It will be really important for the Tiger pitching staff led by Mariah Nichols and Bayleigh Wisher to limit base runners throughout the weekend.

They have three hitters batting over .370 on average led by a major run producer in Rs-Jr. UTL Rachel McCollum. She has only scored 12 runs herself on the season but has 32 hits 6 HRs and a team leading 35 RBIs while batting .372

So. INF Ashleigh Inae leads the team with a .389 batting average with 35 hits 31 runs and 12 RBIs.

So. OF Tyler King is second on the team in batting average at .381 with a team leading 40 hits 23 runs and 15 RBIs. Rs-Jr. INF Tate McClellan is only batting .256 but is second on the team with 27 RBIs and a team leading 7 HRs. This is a dangerous lineup when they are making contact and getting on base. They do a really good job of advancing their runners.

ECU was picked to finish 6th in the 8 team AAC preseason poll. Memphis was picked to finish 7th. Both teams have looked capable of reaching above those marks and this series could go a long ways in determining that.

What : Memphis softball vs. ECU (AAC opener for both teams)

When : 5pm today (GM2 Sat 2pm/GM3 Sun 11am)

Where : Tiger Softball Complex