The Lady Tigers come into this afternoon’s contest against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at (8-9) and winners of three in a row. They swept a trio of games as the host team of the Blues City Classic over the weekend with wins over Sam Houston St. , UT-Martin and Mississippi Valley St. They were scheduled to play a fourth game on Sunday against Loyola-Chicago but the final day of the event was cancelled due to rain and cold temperatures in the area.

Tiger sophomore Baylee Smith continued her early season tear with 3 runs 3 hits (including a double and a HR) and 3 RBIs over the weekend earning a spot on the AAC weekly honor roll. This is her second such honor of the season as she was named the AAC player of the week two weeks ago.

Sr. P Bayleigh Wisher picked up two wins (Sam Houston St./UT-Martin) over the weekend going 4.2 innings in both contests giving up a total of 10 hits 4 runs, walking 1 batter and netting 5 strikeouts. Mariah Nichols got the win over Mississippi Valley State Going 6 innings giving up 3 hits 1 run walking 3 batters with 4 strikeouts.

They’ll face (11-9) Central Arkansas today 3pm out at the Tiger Softball Complex. The Sugar Bears can put some runs on the board as they’ve scored almost 7 runs per contest on average, with 4 double digit run efforts.

Central Arkansas has 2 hitters batting over .400 and one just under that mark at .390. Jr. Cylla Hill has a .475 average with 29 hits 19 RBIs and 2 HRs. Jr. Kaylyn Shepherd holds a .404 batting average with 23 hits 13 RBIs and 3 HRs.Sr. Libby Morris is batting .390 with 23 hits 24 RBIs and 6 HRs.

This is an opportunity for the Tigers to possibly get back to .500 and continue to build momentum as they inch closer toward the opening of AAC play. Following this game the Tigers will host another invitational over the weekend taking on DePaul Friday, a doubleheader against IUPUI and Belmont on Saturday, and concluding with a Sunday afternoon contest against Indiana St.

What : Tiger Softball vs. Central Arkansas

When : Today 3pm

Where : Tiger Softball Complex