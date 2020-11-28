It wasn't always pretty but the Memphis Tigers improved to 6-2, 4-2 on the season. Navy got on the board first but Memphis quickly responded to tie the game at 7 when Brady White hit Calvin Austin for a 14-yard touchdown.

The game went into a defensive mode for the rest of the game and each team missed a field goal.



In the beginning of the 4th quarter Memphis forced a Navy fumble on the 46 yard line. The Tiger offense started to find a little rhythm and drove down to the 8 yard line but had to settle for the field goal.



In the end that's all that was needed as Memphis finally beat Navy in Annapolis.

The win ensured the Tigers 7th straight winning season.

