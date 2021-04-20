The University of Memphis football program has been on the hunt for a few marquee games to add to future non-conference schedules.

Turns out, they got one from an old foe.

The Tigers announced today that they will face off with the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee in September of 2024. Memphis last played Florida State in 1990 in Orlando. Many fans will remember that Memphis and Florida State were old Metro conference rivals as well.

This is a game that is certain to peak quite a bit of local interest.

The Seminoles are currently coached by Mike Norvell. Norvell left the Tigers to take over a sputtering Seminoles program after the 2019 season. Sources tell me that current Florida State coach Mike Norvell was "instrumental" in making the game happen.

While there are no guarantees that the current coaches will be in place in 2024, it is an exciting prospect for Tigers fans.

Unsurprisingly, Coach Norvell spoke fondly of Memphis in the FSU release.