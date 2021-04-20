 The Memphis Tigers & Florida State Seminoles Announce Future Non-Conference Game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 11:23:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Memphis Stepping Up the Non-Conference Football Scheduling?

John Maddox • TigerSportsReport
Sr. Content Producer
@travelbyjohnm
A lifelong Memphian, John has been following the Tigers since the early 90s. In addition to providing content for TSR, John also owns a travel agency. John and his wife Susan live in Bartlett.

The University of Memphis football program has been on the hunt for a few marquee games to add to future non-conference schedules.

Turns out, they got one from an old foe.

The Tigers announced today that they will face off with the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee in September of 2024. Memphis last played Florida State in 1990 in Orlando. Many fans will remember that Memphis and Florida State were old Metro conference rivals as well.

This is a game that is certain to peak quite a bit of local interest.

The Seminoles are currently coached by Mike Norvell. Norvell left the Tigers to take over a sputtering Seminoles program after the 2019 season. Sources tell me that current Florida State coach Mike Norvell was "instrumental" in making the game happen.

While there are no guarantees that the current coaches will be in place in 2024, it is an exciting prospect for Tigers fans.

Unsurprisingly, Coach Norvell spoke fondly of Memphis in the FSU release.

“I’m excited for this group of non-conference opponents,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Memphis is one of the top Group of 5 programs in the country"
— Head Coach Mike Norvell- Florida State University

But that's not a surprise given Coach Norvell's fondness for Memphis.

For his part, Coach Silverfield is also looking forward to the game.

"We are very excited to be able to play Florida State in the future," Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "Florida State is a program with great tradition, and we are looking forward to a great matchup with them. Memphis will always look to play other nationally recognized teams."
— Head Coach Ryan Silverfield- University of Memphis

On the field, this should be a very intriguing matchup. The Tigers have solidified their place among the Group of 5 elite programs. Florida State has a strong pedigree among all college football teams.

Many believe Mike Norvell is the right man to return the Seminoles to their place among the elite.

Is This a Sign of a change in scheduling philosophy?

The non-conference schedule has been criticized by many fans for being too heavy on games against Sun Belt and CUSA teams. Many (including me) have been hyper-critical of a program the caliber of Memphis having multiple road games at these lower level programs.

Memphis now has games against Mississippi State, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida State on the schedule. Currently, Memphis only has one other non-conference game scheduled for 2024- a home game against Troy.

Is this a sea change for Memphis, or just a one-off opportunity?

Will both coaches still be at their respective programs?

If they are, then its likely that two very good teams will match up in Tallahassee.

What about you Memphis fans, is this a game you are looking forward to?

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}