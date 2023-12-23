The Memphis Tigers, and their newest member Nae'Qwan Tomlin, squeaked out a win vs the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tomlin's first basket came from beyond the arc at 16:23 in the first half. Memphis improves to 10-2 and Vandy drops to 4-8. The Tigers are now 3-2 vs SEC opponents.

It was evident from the opening minutes that something wasn't clicking for the Tigers. Coach Hardaway mentioned a lack of effort and lapses at time in the first half. Jayden Hardaway hit a three at 15:40 to extend the lead to 4. The following 5 minutes were owned by the Commodores. They went on a 10-2 run lead by Ezra Manjon. The only Tiger points coming from David Jones.

Memphis looked rattled after the fight back from Commodores. They had all the momentum and FedEx Forum was far quieter than it had been after Tomlin's first three. After a Manjon 3 at 4:48, Vandy led 29-23. The following minutes the teams traded baskets until Memphis got the lead back 1:05 after a 3 from Caleb Mills. Going into halftime the Tigers trailed 36-35.

The first half was messy from the Tigers. They have established themselves as a high effort and physical team, and that was absent from the opening 20 minutes. Vandy was getting the shots they wanted and Memphis was lacking offensive execution.

The Tigers exploded out of the locker room and went on a 9-2 run in the opening 3 minutes of the 2nd half. The run was started after a steal that resulted in an easy dunk for Nick Jourdain. Once again Vandy showed resiliency and answered with a 10-1 run. They looked calm, stuck to their game plan, and did not flinch when Memphis attacked

After a tough layup from Tomlin, and a made free throw from the Kansas State transfer, the Tigers held a 54-53 lead with 12:27 remaining. Over the next 4 minutes the Commodores went on another scoreless run, this time 9-0.

The Tigers would go on to have a scoreless run of their own. Memphis overpowered Vandy in their 12-0 run. Jones was able to score 8 of the 12 and capitalize on fast break opportunities by drawing fouls and shooting free throws. The run resulted in a 66-62 lead, one that Memphis held for the remaining 4:24.

Vanderbilt was not going away. They remained calm and made Memphis work for their win. The remainder of the game was a free throw shoot-out. There were 23 attempted foul shots in the final 4 minutes.

Caleb Mills made a layup with 49 seconds to go that put Memphis up 73-69. Both teams traded free throws for the next few possessions. Both Jones and Jahvon Quinerly missed one crucial free throw to give Vandy life 5 seconds remaining. The Commodores passed the ball in and were immediately fouled by Jones with 5 seconds left and down 77-74. After a made free throw, Vanderbilt missed the 2nd, but during the rebound the ball bounced out of bounds off Quinerly's hand. The Commodores had one more opportunity and got an open 3 from Manjon that was short.

The MVP for the Tigers was David Jones. Jones scored 28 points off 50% shooting and made 4 of 6 threes. He also hauled in 9 rebounds and a steal. While it wasn't exactly evident from the stat sheet, Jones played excellent defense. He gave the Vanderbilt guards no space which resulted in turnovers. The Tigers forced 17 from Vandy, while they only had 9. Memphis shot 38.2% from the field and 36% from the perimeter.

Memphis will now have a much needed break. Their next game is vs the Austin Peay Governors on December 30th. The 7-7 Governors will travel to FedEx Forum and tip off is set for 6p.m. The Tigers win streak is now 5 and looking to make it 6 before conference play starts in January.