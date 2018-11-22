The Memphis Tigers (2-1) will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) today in the AdvoCare Invitational.

Oklahoma State opened up as a 3 point favorite but the line is now 2. The Cowboys are on a 2 game winning streak after dropping their season opener to Charlotte 66-64.

Memphis is coming off a hard fought double overtime 109-102 victory against Yale.

OSU is led by junior Forward Cameron McGriff. McGriff averages 17.7 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game. He's improved his 3-pt shot dramatically from last season. He shoots 46% from beyond the arc so far this season.

The Tigers have a lot of youth on the team but it's senior Guard Jeremiah Martin who leads the team with an average of 17.7 points per game.

Oklahoma State and Memphis have history in the AdvoCare Invitational. The two teams met in the 2013 AdvoCare Invitational final. Memphis won that game 73-68.

The Cowboys lead the overall series, 5-3, including a 75-55 victory in the FedEx Forum in the last meeting back in 2014.

The Tigers are tied for 34th in the nation in scoring offense averaging 87 points per game. They will need to bring their "A" game to penetrate the Cowboys defense. OSU ranks 40th in team defense.

The Memphis/OSU game will air on ESPN2 at 2:30 p.m. Central.

The winner of today's game will play the winner of Villanova/Canisius at 10:30 a.m. (CT) on Friday.