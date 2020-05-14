When looking back to last season, outside of Precious Achiuwa, there is a common refrain when evaluating the members of the 19-20 Memphis Tiger basketball team. Although they showed flashes , individually nor collectively did they quite live up to the lofty expectations created prior to the campaign. Here I’m going to take a look at the returnees and rank them in order of importance going into next season.

1. DJ Jeffries So.

I don’t think there is any surprise here. The most important returnee is sophomore DJ Jeffries. He is the team’s returning scoring leader at 10.8ppg and rebounder at 4.3rpg in 12 starts last season. With the departure of Precious Achiuwa to the NBA draft, Jeffries will be looked upon as the leader of this young Tiger squad next season. Coach Penny Hardaway has stated time and time again, that he would like to see DJ be more selfish on the floor. If the team is going to be successful next season, they’ll need him to maximize every bit of that versatility and potential. There really isn’t anything DJ can’t do on the floor. The big key to his sophomore season will be consistency. He’s continuing to rehab from a knee injury suffered late in the season but shouldn’t have any effect on his availability going into next season.The 20-21 Tigers will go as DJ Jeffries goes.

2. Boogie Ellis So.

The second most important returnee is sophomore Boogie Ellis. Boogie came into last season with extremely high expectations. There was talk that he was possibly a one and done prospect and was billed as a knock down 3 point shooter that would help spread the floor for the Tigers. He started 27gms last season averaging 8pts 3.3rebs 32.4 3P%. As I mentioned above, at times Boogie showed flashes of being the guy Penny Hardaway and staff thought they were getting when he signed. The biggest issue with him last season was confidence. When a shooter loses confidence and isn’t knocking down shots, it has a tendency to effect the rest of their game. In saying that, despite his struggles at times one thing you could never knock was Boogie’s effort. With the loss of Achiuwa this team will look to Ellis to help fill some of that scoring void he left behind. If Boogie can find his confidence I think him and Jeffries can create a really nice 1-2 punch for Penny Hardaway’s squad.

3. Lester Quinones So.

The teams second most productive returnee is sophomore Lester Quinones. He started 27gms last year averaging 10.7ppg 3.8rpg 31.3 3P%. He missed 5gms due to a hand injury early in the season. Quinones was a bit of an iron man for Coach Hardaway, as he was second on the team behind Precious Achiuwa at 29.4mpg. Like the aforementioned Jeffries, Lester is an extremely versatile player. He gives you great size when playing at the SG position but can also slide up and play SF as well. He’s a much better athlete than given credit for and plays the game with a fire and emotion that you love to see as a coach. In terms of his perimeter shooting, Quinones was extremely streaky. If he made a couple early it had a tendency to be a good night. If he struggled to make shots early, it could sometimes linger. The Tigers will need more consistency from him in his sophomore campaign as filling the void left by Achiuwa will be a team effort.

4. Damion Baugh So.

Speaking of expectations, they were through the roof for freshman Damion Baugh last season. NBA scouts were salivating over the length, athleticism, and defensive ability of Baugh coming into the year. You look back to the Oregon game early in the season and he looked like he was on his way to being that guy. For some reason as the season went on he never really could put it all together. He started 25gms averaging 4.1pts 3.6rebs 2.8asts. A lot of people would probably put Lomax in this spot, but I’m still a big believer in Damion being a guy who can reach his full potential due to his work ethic. Of all the returnees I think he has the ability to make the biggest jump in comparison to last year’s production. Him getting back to being that dogged relentless defender and explosive attacker of the basket that we saw from him in high school and in flashes last season makes him an extremely important factor in next year’s success.

5. Malcolm Dandridge So.

Malcolm missed the first six games of last season continuing to rehab a knee injury he suffered during his senior season of high school. For the majority of last season he was playing himself back into game shape. Due to that fact, I don’t think we ever saw in full what Dandridge can be for this team. He started 4gms last season averaging 3.4pts 3rpg. He really came into his own late in the season going a perfect 10-10 from the field in the last five games of the season and 81.3% from the field in the last seven games. With the departure of Achiuwa his usage will dramatically increase this coming season. They’ll need him to be the man in the middle defensively and offensively. It will be extremely critical for him to stay out of foul trouble, as there isn’t a lot of quality depth behind him.

6. Alex Lomax Jr.

At this point I think we know what Alex Lomax is. He’s not a guy that’s going to be a big time scorer, he’s not flashy, but he plays the game the right way. I think the biggest thing for “A-Lo” going from his freshman season into last year was his confidence and fitting into his role on this team. He figured that out last season and didn’t force things as he did during his freshman campaign. Penny has coached Alex since middle school. He has a lot of confidence in Lomax and trusts him to go out and execute the offense in his vision. Alex is a calming force for this team when they get a little rattled, and that can’t be discounted. As a junior this young team will continue to look to him for leadership and experience. A players importance is not always totally rooted in their talent.

7. Lance Thomas Rs-Jr.

Lance like Lomax will be looked upon to bring much needed experience to this young Tiger squad. He started 11gms last year including 11 of the final 12 averaging 4.8pts 2.8rebs. Thomas underachieved for the majority of the season last year, but really came into his own late. You wouldn’t think of Lance as a big time three point shooter, but he shot 39% from downtown in the last 12gms of the season at high volume. He brings length and athleticism to the frontcourt. I don’t think you can rely on him to continue to shoot at that clip for a season, but if he can find any continued consistency from downtown, it’ll prove valuable in pulling opposing bigs away from the basket.

8. Isaiah Stokes Rs-Jr.

Stokes sat out last season after transferring from Florida. With the lack of depth on the inside he will be looked upon to be a contributor off the bench. One thing that he does bring to the table is size at 6’8” 260lbs. Can he develop into that enforcer that this team will need in the paint? That’s a question that will surely be answered when next season gets underway.

9. Jayden Hardaway Rs-So.