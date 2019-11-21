The Memphis Tigers basketball team is 4-1 on the year. We'll use Synergy Sports' data to analyze the Tigers through the first 5 games. This article is free but future articles using Synergy Sports will be premium. To get a premium subscription for $9.01 Click Here .

According to Synergy Sports, the Tigers have been excellent in Put Backs and Post-Up play. They shoot 69.4% in Put Backs and 62.5% when playing Post-Up. Their worst shooting percentage is the Pick and Roll Ball Handler and that is at 30%.

Now we'll take a look at the player breakdown. James Wiseman leads the team with a 76.9% shooting percentage. Wiseman and DJ Jeffries are the highest rated players on the team according to Synergy.

According to Synergy, the best transition player on the team is D.J. Jeffries. Jeffries averages 1.667 points per possession and shoots 75% in transition and is in the 97th percentile among the AAC in transition. The worst player in transition is Lester Quinones. Quinones has a 25% shooting percentage and only averages .455 points per possession in transition which puts him in the bottom 2% in the league.



The Tigers run the Spot Up 21.5% of the time and that's where Lester Quinones shines. He's ranked in the 77th percentile in the league in Spot Up and averages 1.158 points per possession in this play type.



The Cut is run by Memphis 12.5% of the time and D.J. Jeffries lead with 1.385 points per possession in this category.

Offensive Rebound- Put Backs has 10.8% of the plays for Memphis. There's no surprise that James Wiseman leads this category with a whopping 1.727 points per possession. Wiseman will have to sit out for awhile and Precious Achiuwa has been picking up the slack here. Achiuwa is averaging 1.077 points per possession here.

