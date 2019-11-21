News More News
Memphis Tigers Basketball: Analyzing the first 5 games

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
The Memphis Tigers basketball team is 4-1 on the year. We'll use Synergy Sports' data to analyze the Tigers through the first 5 games. This article is free but future articles using Synergy Sports will be premium. To get a premium subscription for $9.01 Click Here.

To get a premium subscription as part of our Holiday Promo Click here.

Memphis Guard Boogie Ellis
Memphis Guard Boogie Ellis (Justin Ford/USATSI)

According to Synergy Sports, the Tigers have been excellent in Put Backs and Post-Up play. They shoot 69.4% in Put Backs and 62.5% when playing Post-Up. Their worst shooting percentage is the Pick and Roll Ball Handler and that is at 30%.

Offensive Play Breakdown
Play Types % of Time Poss Points PPP Synergy Rating

Transition

26.6%

121

121

1

Average

Spot Up

21.5%

98

83

.847

Average

Cut

12.5%

57

69

1.211

Good

Offensive Rebounds (put backs)

10.8%

49

64

1.306

Excellent

P&R Ball Handler

7.9%

36

22

.611

Below Average

Isolation

3.5%

16

15

.938

Very Good

Off Screen

3.3%

15

10

.667

Below Average

P&R Roll Man

3.1%

14

13

.929

Good

Post-Up

2.2%

10

11

1.1

Excellent

Hand Off

0.7%

3

2

.667

N/A

Miscellaneous

7.9%

36

22

.611

Very Good
Must have at least 10 possession to receive a rating

Now we'll take a look at the player breakdown. James Wiseman leads the team with a 76.9% shooting percentage. Wiseman and DJ Jeffries are the highest rated players on the team according to Synergy.

Table Name
Player % Time Poss Points PPP Synergy Rating

#55 Precious Achiuwa

16.9%

77

65

.844

Average

#11 Lester Quinones

14.5%

66

60

.909

Good

#5 Boogie Ellis

11.9%

54

47

.87

Average

#0 D.J. Jeffries

11.6%

53

61

1.151

Excellent

#1 Tyler Harris

9.7%

44

34

.773

Average

#32 James Wiseman

9.2%

42

59

1.405

Excellent

#2 Alex Lomax

7.5%

34

34

1

Very Good

#10 Damion Baugh

6.8%

31

23

.742

Below Average

#15 Lance Thomas

4.6%

21

19

.905

Good

#25 Jayden Hardaway

3.1%

14

15

1.071

Very Good

#14 Isiah Maurice

2.9%

13

12

.923

Good

#12 Ryan Boyce

1.3%

6

3

.5

N/A
Must have at least 10 possession to receive a rating

According to Synergy, the best transition player on the team is D.J. Jeffries. Jeffries averages 1.667 points per possession and shoots 75% in transition and is in the 97th percentile among the AAC in transition. The worst player in transition is Lester Quinones. Quinones has a 25% shooting percentage and only averages .455 points per possession in transition which puts him in the bottom 2% in the league.

The Tigers run the Spot Up 21.5% of the time and that's where Lester Quinones shines. He's ranked in the 77th percentile in the league in Spot Up and averages 1.158 points per possession in this play type.

The Cut is run by Memphis 12.5% of the time and D.J. Jeffries lead with 1.385 points per possession in this category.

Offensive Rebound- Put Backs has 10.8% of the plays for Memphis. There's no surprise that James Wiseman leads this category with a whopping 1.727 points per possession. Wiseman will have to sit out for awhile and Precious Achiuwa has been picking up the slack here. Achiuwa is averaging 1.077 points per possession here.

