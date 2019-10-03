Memphis Tigers Basketball: Let the Madness begin
The Memphis Tigers Basketball Memphis Madness will go down tonight starting at 5pm with the Blue Carpet Experience which will begins on the FedExForum plaza.
The FedExForum doors open at 6pm and the festivities will start at 7pm.
The Dance and Cheer will performance at 7:03pm and the court will be unveiled at 7:16pm.
The Men's and Women's player introductions will start at 7:25pm.
At 7:43pm will be Special Guest No. 1 followed by the NBA-style skills challenge at 8pm.
At 8:15 will be Special Guest No. 2 followed by the 3-point shooting contest at 8:25pm
The Tigers 3rd Special Guest will be at 8:38pm with the Dunk contest at 8:50pm.
The Men's team will scrimmage at 8:58pm and the last Special guest will be at 9:17pm.
Which recruits are expected tonight?
2020 G Jalen Green (Ranked 3rd in the nation)
2020 F Chris Moore (Ranked 99th)
2021 C Moussa Cisse (Ranked 7th)
2021 G Devin Askew (ranked 9th)
2021 G Kennedy Chandler (Ranked 12th)
2021 F Mason Miller (Ranked 69th)