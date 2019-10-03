The Memphis Tigers Basketball Memphis Madness will go down tonight starting at 5pm with the Blue Carpet Experience which will begins on the FedExForum plaza.

The FedExForum doors open at 6pm and the festivities will start at 7pm.

The Dance and Cheer will performance at 7:03pm and the court will be unveiled at 7:16pm.

The Men's and Women's player introductions will start at 7:25pm.

