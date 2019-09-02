Three-star Offensive Lineman Brackston Alford from Alcoa (TN) has been committed to Memphis since July.

Alford, 6-foot-4 285 lbs., has helped his Alcoa Tornadoes to an early 2-0 record and he visited Memphis this past weekend to take in the sights and sounds from the Ole Miss game.

"It was an awesome game," he told TigerSportsReport

