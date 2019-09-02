Memphis Tigers commit Brackston Alford enjoys the Tigers Ole Miss victory
Three-star Offensive Lineman Brackston Alford from Alcoa (TN) has been committed to Memphis since July.
Alford, 6-foot-4 285 lbs., has helped his Alcoa Tornadoes to an early 2-0 record and he visited Memphis this past weekend to take in the sights and sounds from the Ole Miss game.
"It was an awesome game," he told TigerSportsReport
"So happy for Memphis and coach Silverfield to pull off a good quality win. O-line did an awesome job blocking and leading the team to a victory."
