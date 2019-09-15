Memphis Tigers Defense off to a great start
The Tigers are off to a 3-0 start for the third time in four years. The Tigers defense under new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has been retooled and revamped.
This time last year the Tigers were 2-1 after the first three games. They beat Mercer and Georgia State while losing a close one to Navy.
This year, Memphis has win over Ole Miss, Southern, and South Alabama.
Let's look at the stats to see who much, if any, the Tigers have improved.
TOTAL DEFENSE-
Last year after 3 games the Tigers were ranked 9th in the nation in Total Defense giving up an average of 267.3 yards per game. This year the Tigers are ranked 5th in the nation with only giving up an average of 226.3 yards per game.
RESULT- Better this year
