The Tigers are off to a 3-0 start for the third time in four years. The Tigers defense under new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has been retooled and revamped.



This time last year the Tigers were 2-1 after the first three games. They beat Mercer and Georgia State while losing a close one to Navy.

This year, Memphis has win over Ole Miss, Southern, and South Alabama.



Let's look at the stats to see who much, if any, the Tigers have improved.

